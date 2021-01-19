Johnson City police arrested two people within a few days on unrelated homicide charges:
Stabbing
Officers arrested a woman Monday after she allegedly stabbed a woman at a Hamilton Street residence.
Annette Harvey, 51, of Blountville was charged with attempted first-degree murder, police said in a press release.
The identity of the woman stabbed was not released, but she was transported to the Johnson City Medical Center for treatment.
Officers were dispatched to 825 Hamilton Street on a report of a stabbing around 10:15 p.m. Monday.
Inside the house, it appeared there had been a struggle because furniture and other items were in disarray,
“Items linking Harvey to the incident were discovered inside and outside of the home. Harvey was quickly located by officers of the Bristol, Tennessee Police Department. She was transported to Johnson City and charged with attempted first-degree murder.
Harvey was being held at the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of $100,000 bond. She will be arraigned today in Washington County General Sessions Court.
Overdose homicide
Michah Bradley, 29, 241 West Main Street, Johnson City was charged late last week for second-degree murder after another man overdosed and died,
Bradly was indicted by a grand jury Jan, 7, and officers served a warrant on Bradley at the Washington County Detention Center. He was incarcerated on an unrelated charge.
Investigators said Austin Britton, 22, died Aug. 26, 2020 after he allegedly took fentanyl that Bradley provided to him. He was scheduled for arraignment in Washington County Criminal Court on Feb. 1.