Unlike Johnson City, the cities of Kingsport and Bristol have dedicated staff who manage their respective farmers markets.
Those connections mean their farmers markets don't have to pay rental fees to appear on city-owned property.
Recently, the nonprofit organization that runs the farmers market in Johnson City has been concerned that a higher rate it's paying to rent the Founders Park Pavilion could force them to look for an alternate venue outside the downtown area.
When it was managed by the Johnson City Development Authority, the farmers market was paying $1 a year to rent the Pavilion, a rate that eventually increased to $125 a month.
In August, Johnson City terminated its contracts with the JCDA and moved the management of downtown facilities in-house. In May, the City Commission approved an updated fee structure for downtown facilities, which maintained the same rates charged under the JCDA but added a 50% discount for certified nonprofits.
Now, under the updated fee structure, Johnson City's nonprofit farmers market is paying $150 a day to rent space at the downtown Pavilion, which includes the 50% discount. The nonprofit derives funding from a $12 per day fee charged to vendors and a $40 yearly membership fee.
"We certainly want the farmers market to be successful, and we want the farmers market to be downtown," said Johnson City Mayor Joe Wise. "By my math, the organizers of the farmers market are charging $12 a vendor to set up in property that we provide with improvements we've provided, and it doesn't seem unreasonable that $3 or $4 offset the cost of prepping, cleaning and supporting that space."
Keisha Shoun, Johnson City's marketing and communications director, said rental fees help the city pay for the maintenance of downtown facilities.
At the Founders Park pavilion, city staff put out signs the day before the farmers market to deter people from parking in the pavilion overnight. Oftentimes vehicles left at the facility have to be towed. Employees also clean the pavilion and its bathrooms, empty trash and conduct landscaping.
Shoun said the city would have to take into account staffing and resources if it were to operate a farmers market. That could include setting aside a staff person to manage vendors and ensure the market is running smoothly.
She added that city staff had multiple conversations with the farmers market organizers leading up to its opening about what would constitute a fair rate. The idea for the 50% discount started as a result of those conversations, which Shoun said the farmers market indicated would be manageable before the fee was approved by the commission. She said the organization afterward reconsidered.
"Everyone wants a thriving farmers market downtown," Shoun said. "No one wants to see that go away. Our intent with the conversations thus far has been and will continue to be trying to make that happen."
How do neighboring cities operate their farmers markets?
In Kingsport, program administrator Kristie Leonard said the farmers market is operated by the city.
There is a rental fee for people to use the city's farmers market pavilion, such as for weddings or other events, but there is no fee for the farmers market program itself. On average, the Kingsport market has around 50 vendors at the pavilion, and most of them pay a per-day rate.
The State Street Farmers Market in Bristol, Tenn. is also city-run and is organized by staff in the parks and recreation department.
In Bristol, the only fees are booth rentals that vendors pay to reserve space. Vendors pay a $60 fee to reserve a spot for the entire season, which includes a table and chairs provided by the city. Because it's city-run, the farmers market program does not pay a rental fee to use the space.
Traditionally, the market has been situated at the Downtown Center on State Street, which is classified as a city park, but during the COVID-19 pandemic, the market has operated out of a large municipal parking lot near City Hall, which allows for social distancing.
Terry Napier, the director of Bristol's parks and recreation department, said the city treats its farmers market like it does a swimming pool or golf course.
"There's a minimal user fee, but we operate it as a park program," he said. "I think it's mutually beneficial to everybody."