University School's reopening has been pushed back two weeks to Aug. 4, a university spokesman confirmed Friday.
"The decision to move the start date of University School was due to the uncertainties of the COVID-19 pandemic, but also to allow for the second phase of a full HVAC system replacement, and the installation of new lighting at Alexander Hall to be completed," said ETSU Chief Communications Officer Joe Smith.
The decision to delay the opening was made last week, and school community members were informed in a memo last week.
On Thursday, Washington County crossed into the "substantial community spread" threshold, with an average of 11 new cases reported daily per 100,000 people. According to a framework plan several local schools systems are utilizing, that level of spread is cause for "consideration for transition to online learning."