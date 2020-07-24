University School will begin its 2020-21 school year on Monday, Aug. 3 remotely, according to a Friday news release.
The school will continue the year remotely through Sept. 18.
“In recent weeks we have witnessed the trajectory of the COVID-19 virus rise both locally and across the nation,” Dr. Brian Partin, director of University School said in the announcement. “Our school year launches in just over 10 days, and we do not see this situation drastically improving by that time.
“This has been a very difficult decision but the safety and health of our students, faculty and staff remain our highest priority.”
Partin said the East Tennessee State University operated school is investing in its online infrastructure and content.
ETSU will open Aug. 24 and plans to offer on-ground and online instruction.
Washington County Schools officials said a decision will be made on reopening by Monday. Johnson City Schools officials also postponed its start date from Aug. 4 to Aug. 10 at Monday's Board of Education meeting.