An increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in the region has prompted the United Way of East Tennessee Highlands to change plans for launching its annual fundraising campaign on Thursday.
United Way officials said it will now be a drop-in style event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., held in the parking lot behind HomeTrust Bank, on Roan Street at the corner of Falcon Street and Mockingbird Lane.
Leslie Salling, president and CEO of United Way of East Tennessee Highlands, said team members will be “packing bags for family members who are staying at the hospital with a loved one in an emergency situation without time to grab essentials.” The bags will be donated to hospitals in the region.
Items included in the bags were donated by local companies and organizations, including the city of Johnson City, DoubleTree Hotel, Crown Labs, the Second Harvest Food Bank, East Tennessee Insurance, Northeast Community Credit Union, Sturgill Orthodontic and the United Way’s Board of Directors.