Local nonprofit organizations have the opportunity to tap into $30,000 in social innovation grants being awarded this spring by the United Way of East TN Highlands.
For the second year, the local United Way organization plans to award three $10,000 grants from its Social Innovation Fund. The fund was created in 2020 with a private donation that was designated specifically to drive social innovation in the region.
It is used to support new programs aimed to meet social needs by filling gaps in the community related to health, education, or financial stability.
“Many of our local nonprofit organizations have had to shift the way they do things, make changes to their programs to keep their clients safe and healthy. We want to support them as they find innovative ways to solve old and new issues facing our community,” said Leslie Salling, president and chief executive officer of United Way of East TN Highlands.
The organization said this year’s grant process will be similar to last year’s process.
Applications will be available online on Feb. 1, and are due on March 18. The applications will be reviewed by a committee of volunteers, who will narrow the applications to an estimated six potential winners.
The finalists will participate in a live pitch competition at the Social Innovation Pitch Night in May, and a panel of judges and the audience will vote on three programs to receive the $10,000 grants.
“I’m looking forward to all of the ideas that our community members have. We have so many people who are looking to help those who need it most, and I’m happy that we’re able to be a part of it through funding these grants,” said Abraham McIntyre, community impact coordinator with United Way of East TN Highlands.
Nonprofits or community organizations with programs less than two years old are eligible to apply. The organization must be a 501 ( c ) 3 or covered under one to apply. More information can be found online at www.unitedwayetnh.org/innovation.