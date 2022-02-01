The United Way of East TN Highlands has opened the application process for its Social Innovation grants.
United Way is looking to award three grants at $10,000 each out of its Social Innovation Fund. The fund was created in 2020 through a private donation that was designated specifically to drive social innovation in the region.
It is used to support new programs aimed to meet social needs by filling gaps in our community related to health, education, or financial stability.
“Our goal for these grants is to be a catalyst that sparks creative change in our community and improves the lives of our neighbors,” said Abraham McIntyre, community impact coordinator at United Way of East TN Highlands. “No idea is off the table, if you believe our region will be better because of your innovative program, apply today and hopefully we will see you at Pitch Night in May.”
Applications are available online at www.unitedwayetnh.org/innovation and are due March 18. They will be reviewed by a committee of volunteers, who will narrow down the applications to an estimated six potential winners.
These finalists will participate in a live pitch competition at the social innovation pitch night, Problem Solving Pitches, in May. A panel of judges and the audience will vote on three programs to take home the $10,000 grants.
To be eligible to apply, you must be a local nonprofit or community organization serving Washington, Carter, Johnson, and/or southern Sullivan counties with a new program less than two years old. Each organization must be a 501(c)3 or covered under one.
More information including 2021 grant recipients and the application itself can be found online at www.unitedwayetnh.org/innovation.
The United Way of East TN Highlands serves more than 200,000 residents. It raises and allocates funding to more than 40 programs that are administered by itself and 21 non-profit partner agencies in the region.