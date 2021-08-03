The United Way of East Tennessee Highlands will launch its annual fundraising campaign on Thursday.
United Way team members, officials of local companies and community leaders will officially kick off the 2021 campaign at 11 a.m. during a tailgate picnic event in the parking lot behind HomeTrust Bank, on Roan Street at the corner of Falcon Street and Mockingbird Lane.
Leslie Salling, president and CEO of the United Way of East Tennessee Highlands, said the campaign hopes to once again collect more than its designated fundraising goal for the year.
“Last year we surpassed our $1.25 million goal by raising $1.5 million,” Salling said. “We are looking to do the same this year.”
The United Way of East Tennessee Highlands was formed in 2020 and now supports more than 200,000 residents in Washington, Carter, Johnson, and southern Sullivan counties.
The organization’s mission, as stated on its website, “is to break the cycle of poverty by uniting people and resources to strengthen the health, education and financial stability of every person in our community.”
It does this by raising and allocating funds for more than 40 programs administered by itself and 21 partner agencies in the region.
“We bring people and organizations together to do more together than any of us can do on our own,” the United Way notes on its website.
Salling said contributions from local residents and businesses are essential to help maintain the long-term financial stability of its service partners.
“Every little bit helps,” Salling said. “Add them together and we make a huge difference in our communities.”
Donations can be made by simply going to the United Way’s website at unitedwayetnh.org/ and clicking on the yellow “Donate” button located at the top of the page.
Salling said just as the COVID-19 pandemic presented new challenges to the fundraising drive in 2020, this year’s campaign will be tested by the highly infectious Delta variant of the novel coronavirus.
She said while most of last year’s fundraising efforts among companies and institutions were conducted virtually, this year’s plan is to use an equal mix of both in-person and online presentations.
“We could possibly see that shift,” Salling said Tuesday. “Either way we are ready to roll.”
In keeping with the theme of this year’s campaign, “Building a Bridge to the Future,” Salling said United Way is bringing back 15 past campaign chairs “to serve as mentors” to those leading the current fundraising efforts.