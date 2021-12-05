The United Way of East Tennessee Highlands says it has crossed the 40% mark of its annual fundraising campaign.
A number of area businesses and organizations have recently completed their workplace giving campaigns. United Way officials say individual donations are also being requested during this holiday season.
The United Way campaign hopes to raise $1.25 million, which is the same goal the organization set last year. The 2020 campaign actually raised $1.5 million — an achievement campaign officials hope to repeat this year.
The United Way of East Tennessee Highlands serves more than 200,000 residents in Washington, Carter, Johnson and southern Sullivan counties. It raises and allocates funding to more than 40 programs that are administered by itself and 21 partner agencies in the region.
Leslie Salling, president and CEO of the local United Way, said giving to the community organization is an easy way to stretch those charitable dollars over a number of worthy causes.
“We support programs that strengthen the health, education and financial stability of our community,” she told the Press in November.
Donations can be made by simply going to the United Way’s website at unitedwayetnh.org/ and clicking on the yellow “Donate” button located at the top of the page.
United Way officials say there are still a number of options for getting involved with the campaign. You can learn more by sending an email to lsalling@unitedwayetnh.org or by calling 220-1229.
The following businesses have completed their in-house fundraising campaigns for United Way:
- A.O. Smith Foundation
- AT&T
- Atlantic Reclaimed Lumber
- Atmos Energy
- Bank of Tennessee
- Ballad Health
- Blackburn Childers & Steagall
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
- BrightRidge
- Bell Helicopter
- Carter County Bank
- Cary Street Partners
- Citizens Bank
- City of Elizabethton
- Cherokee Distributing
- Crowder RV Center
- David Frizzell, CPA P.C.
- Elizabethton Federal Savings Bank
- Enterprise Rent-A-Car
- Family Promise of Johnson City
- Food City
- Friendship Baptist Church
- Frontier Health
- First Tennessee Human Resource Agency
- Johnson City Bedding
- Johnson City/Washington County Chamber of Commerce
- Johnson City Schools
- Johnson City Convention & Visitors Bureau
- Johnson City Eye Clinic
- Johnson County Schools
- Mullican Flooring
- The Powell Foundation
- Publix Supermarket
- Renasant Bank
- State of Franklin Healthcare Associates
- Tony Seaton & Associates
- Truist Bank (formerly SunTrust & BBT)
- United Way of East Tennessee Highlands
- Washington County Schools
- Widener Insurance Agency