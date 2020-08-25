United Way of East Tennessee Highlands donated $2,500 to Johnson City Schools from the regional COVID-19 Response Funds, according to a Tuesday news release.
According to United Way, the organization is “trying to mitigate the negative effects the pandemic is having on our region by supporting programs that are focused on health, education and financial stability.”
The donation aims to lessen those negative effects on children as they start the school year, whether they’re learning from home or at school.
“We know that schools are having to make tough decisions with limited resources. We want to make sure that the kids, teachers and staff are safe as they return to school. Whether the kids are in the physical school building or learning from home, we want them to have the support they need to start this school year on a positive note,” regional president and CEO Kristan Spear said in the news release.
From staff reports