The United Way of East Tennessee Highlands has extended its 2021 fundraising campaign to the end of February.
Leslie Salling, president and CEO of the local United Way, said the annual campaign has raised nearly $880,000, which is 70% of its goal. United Way is looking to raise $1.25 million, which is the same goal the organization set in its 2020 campaign, which wrapped up early last year with nearly $1.5 million collected.
“There is still an opportunity for individuals and businesses to give to the United Way campaign,” Salling said Thursday.
Donations can be made by simply going to the United Way’s website at unitedwayetnh.org/ and clicking on the yellow “Donate” button located at the top of the page.
United Way officials say there are a number of options for getting involved with the campaign. You can learn more by sending an email to lsalling@unitedwayetnh.org or by calling 220-1229.
The United Way of East Tennessee Highlands serves more than 200,000 residents in Washington, Carter, Johnson and southern Sullivan counties. It raises and allocates funding to more than 40 programs that are administered by itself and 21 non-profit partner agencies in the region.
Salling said the COVID-19 pandemic continues to have an impact on United Way’s fundraising efforts.
“Our companies are still struggling with the effects of COVID in the workplace,” she said. “One of our goals this year is to get more companies involved in our fundraising campaigns.”
United Way officials say 80% of the funds raised by the annual campaign comes from money donated by the employees of participating businesses. Salling said that includes an annual “Fair Share” donation to United Way, which is a monthly contribution equal to one hour of an employee’s pay.
“That adds up to quite a lot of money,” Salling said.
She said United Way has “big plans this year,” which include continuing its support of the local nonprofits it serves.
“We want to support our agencies as much as we can with funding and help in obtaining grants,” Salling said.