Kristan Spear, president and CEO of the United Way of East Tennessee Highlands, is stepping down.
A statement released on Tuesday by the new regional United Way serving Washington, Carter and Johnson counties announced that Spear will leave her employment with United Way on Sept. 21 and finish the year as volunteer chairwoman of the 2020 United Way campaign.
According to the announcement, Spear will return to her former career in banking as first vice president and Tri-Cities market manager for New Peoples Bank and Leslie Salling, resource director for the regional United Way, will serve as interim director until a new CEO is selected.
In a statement included in the announcement, Spear said, “I feel like I have accomplished great things over the past 2 ½ years as the president & CEO of United Way. However, that involved a significant time investment on my part and ultimately a sacrifice to my family.
“Therefore, I have decided to return to the banking industry as it offers me a much better work-life balance. I will continue to support United Way but will be doing so in a different capacity going forward,” she said.
Donna Depew, board chairwoman for the United Way of East Tennessee Highlands, commended Spear for “moving the needle forward” for the United Way.
“During Kristan’s time as president and CEO of our United Way, she has created programs and made changes that moved the needle as we focus on breaking the cycle of poverty in our region,” Depew said in the announcement. “Her leadership and guidance to re-imagine and recreate the way that United Way operates will make lasting change for the betterment of our community. The decisions that have been made will continue long into the future as we focus on improving the health, education and financial stability of our community.”
In addition to her leadership during the 2018 and 2019 fall fundraising campaigns, which raised a total of $2,719,895.00 for 38 nonprofit programs supported by the United Way of Washington County, Spear played a leading role in how United Way agencies across the region responded to COVID-19 pandemic.
The pandemic relief fund model adopted first by the United Way of Washington County and later by United Way agencies across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia raised nearly $275,000 for local nonprofit programs serving people in the region impacted by the virus.
Earlier this year, Spear also led the merger of the United Way of Washington and the United Way of Carter and Johnson Counties to create the United Way of East TN Highlands.
Spear said the merger will allow the United Way to raise additional resources and improve operational efficiency that will ultimately result in more dollars available for programs assisting people across the three counties as well as some southern portions of Sullivan County.
Spear is also initiating new direct United Way service programs, including the Vello virtual reading tutoring program for second grade students, which was recognized by the Governor’s Volunteer Stars Award program in 2019.