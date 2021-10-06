The United Way of East Tennessee Highlands has reached 30% of its fundraising goal for the year.
The United Way campaign hopes to raise $1.25 million, which is the same goal the organization set last year. The 2020 campaign actually raised $1.5 million — an achievement campaign officials hope to repeat this year.
Campaign leaders said United Way was able to reach the 30% mark with the help of individual donors and in-house fundraising by local companies.
Those businesses included Tony Seaton & Associates, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee, Cary Street Partners, BrightRidge, Bell Helicopter, Cherokee Distributing and the Powell Foundation.
“A special thanks to all of the companies who have already completed their campaigns for this year,” United Way officials said in a recent email. “We wouldn’t be where we are today without your corporate contribution and the generosity of your employees.”
The COVID-19 pandemic has created “a number of challenges for the region,” Lester Lattany, who is heading up this year’s fundraising efforts, said Wednesday. He believes fundraising is one of them.
“We need everyone to participate,” said Lattany, who formerly served as president and CEO of the local United Way. “When we give our dollars to United Way, that money goes to 40 programs that help children and adults throughout our community.”
Leslie Salling, president and CEO of United Way of East Tennessee Highlands, said in August that Lattany and 15 other former campaign chairs have formed a “Dream Team” to help mentor United Way officials to reaching the organization’s fundraising goal. Lattany said that collective effort is helping the campaign to navigate through uncharted waters.
“They (the former campaign chairs) know what it takes to be successful and to truly build a bridge to the future,” he said.
United Way kicked off its annual fundraising drive in August with an outdoor picnic in Johnson City. Team leaders and community partners used the event to pack more than 100 care bags for family members who are staying with a loved ones at area hospitals.
The United Way of East Tennessee Highlands was formed in 2020 and now supports more than 200,000 residents in Washington, Carter, Johnson, and southern Sullivan counties. It raises and allocates funding to more than 40 programs administered by itself and 21 partner agencies in the region.
Donations can be made by simply going to the United Way’s website at unitedwayetnh.org/ and clicking on the yellow “Donate” button located at the top of the page.