ELIZABETHTON — While social distancing has been put in place to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), imaginative people are finding ways to make sure that it is not limiting opportunities for children to learn.
One example is a program that allows children to gain access to electronic data and literature stored at the Elizabethton/Carter County Public Library, even though the library is currently only providing curbside service to its collection.
The need for a solution to make the library’s electronic collection accessible to children was first realized during a conversation between Ashlee Williams, the children’s librarian for the Elizabethton library, and Audra Monroe, librarian for Happy Valley Middle School. Their talk centered around how to get the Elizabethton Library’s eBooks and other electronic material into the hands of young readers when there was no public access to the library.
“We are all adjusting the changes we face from COVID,” Bernie Weese, the Elizabethton Library’s director, said.
“Children usually have the benefit of our technology and our resources that are not available now that we are curbside. In having partners like United Way and the ability to think out of the box, we were able to help all our area students.”
The solution was a $1,000 donation from United Way East Tennessee Highlands, which will assist in providing over 7,500 students in city and county schools with a digital library card that will allow them to access electronic materials.
“United Way of East Tennessee Highlands strives to support that all students are proficient in reading skills by third grade. That is the critical age when a child starts to fall behind as classes move to reading to learn rather than learning to read. We are so happy to be able to help out local students in their academic efforts,” said Kristan Spear, president of United Way East Tennessee Highlands.