Jan Bowden is an artist who likes to give back, and that’s exactly what she plans to do with her latest work.
“There’s been a lot of time sitting around thinking, ‘This town has been so good to us. What can I do as an artist to give back to this town to show them I appreciate everything that’s been done for me?’”
Bowden, who owns Union Street Gallery in Erwin with her husband, recently created a fused glass piece of the old Clinchfield Depot, which she plans to auction off to fund a public mural. The former depot is now the home of the Unicoi County Public Library.
“Every day I’m here, if I’m working or sitting, I see that beautiful building over there,” she said. “I did research on the building. It’s an iconic building, so during COVID, I thought ‘I’m gonna make that building in glass.’”
Bowden took a photograph of the building and traced the individual parts of the building on a clear transparency sheet. She then used the sheet to create the pieces of glass that would go into the art piece. After firing it four times in her kiln, her husband created a stand for it so the piece can be displayed either standing or on a wall.
The art piece is currently being auctioned off to fund a community mural outside of the gallery. Bidding on the piece is open and will run until July 31.
Bids can be made on Facebook, by email, phone or in person at the gallery. The starting price of the piece is $400, and bids will be taken in $25 increments. Bowden said she will post the most current price of the piece on the gallery’s social media accounts at the end of each day.
The mural, which will be on the side of the gallery facing Nolichucky Avenue, will feature a mountainous, outdoors scene.
“It will be an interactive mural, so you don’t just drive by,” said Bowden. “There will be a feature that you will want to take your photograph with.”
The public mural is Bowden’s way of giving back to the community she has called home for the past four years.
“Artists like to give back to the community, and most artists don’t have a lot of money, so we give art,” she said.
To bid on the art piece, visit Union St Gallery LLC on Facebook, stop by Union Street Gallery or call (740) 398-0855.