The annual Wayne Scott Strawberry Festival made its return to Unicoi on Saturday.
This year’s festival included a strawberry recipe contest, a car show, an inflatable kid’s zone, several bands playing live music and more than 110 vendors.
Unicoi Mayor Kathy Bullen said she believed this year’s festival may have been the biggest yet.
“I think the community spirit, the regional spirit, that is exemplified by the town of Unicoi is on show here today,” Bullen said.
In addition to shopping, eating and enjoying the live music, festival-goers were also able to buy strawberries by the bucket from Unicoi’s own Scott’s Strawberry and Tomato Farms.
“We also obviously want to thank Wayne Scott and his legacy in the town of Unicoi with his famous Scott’s strawberries that everyone enjoys,” Bullen said.