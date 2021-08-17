UNICOI — There’s trouble on Massachusetts Avenue in the town of Unicoi.
More accurately, the trouble is underneath Massachusetts Avenue, according to a recent study done by civil engineering firm Tysinger, Hampton and Partners Inc., and all the potential solutions come with a hefty price tag.
“As far as I’ve been involved with the town of Unicoi as an alderman and a mayor, there have been problems with Massachusetts Avenue,” Mayor Kathy Bullen said.
Bullen said the main trouble with Massachusetts is that the road, which runs past Unicoi Elementary School, is sinking in several different areas due to infrastructure issues underneath it.
“The sewer line under the road, I’m not sure when it was installed, but in its installation, there was material put up under to support the sewer pipe that has still allowed water to run through and under,” said Bullen.
According to Bullen, that support material has since been washed out by the water, which has caused the sewer line to drop. As the sewer line dropped, so did the road above it, and the sinking has caused drainage and flooding problems. Bullen said the town has been trying to fix the issue for a long time.
“For a number of years, the town of Unicoi and with the assistance of (Unicoi County Road Superintendent) Terry Haynes, has been trying to do work to raise the holes, you know, raise the surfaces up, but it just hasn’t been sufficient,” Bullen said. “It’s just a repeated process, and so I think what this board realized, this current board realized, was that it really was just turning into throwing good money after bad until we look at the root of the problem and get that problem fixed.”
The Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved the $35,100 road study from Tysinger, Hampton and Partners during its February meeting. That study has identified five different possible fixes for the road issues, which range from building the support materials underneath the sewer line back up, which Bullen said does not guarantee the problem will be fixed in the long run, to widening drainage culverts, to moving the sewer from underneath the road.
“There are some cheaper fixes, five different scenarios, up to some more expensive fixes, which could include moving the sewer out to the side of the road so that the road can be road and road alone,” Bullen said.
At the cheapest, the study estimates the repairs to cost around $2.2 million. At the highest, the repairs, which would include parts of Jess Hopson Road left off the initial study, could cost roughly $5 million.
“Disappointingly, we realized the map did not include from Jess Hopson Road up to the railroad tracks,” Bullen said. “As soon as you cross those railroad tracks and go down on that first block there’s a huge dip.”
Bullen called the repair costs overwhelming, but said she hoped they could give the road a “forever fix.”
“Those citizens down there have been very patient and they have waited this out for a long time,” she said.