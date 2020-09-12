UNICOI — For his third consecutive 4-year election cycle, Unicoi Vice Mayor Doug Hopson's residency is under scrutiny, this time by the district attorney general’s office.
In a Sept. 1 meeting of the Unicoi County Election Commission, Chairman Thomas Reeves addressed a resident’s complaint that Hopson does not live at the Unicoi address listed on his request for qualifying papers for the Nov. 3 election, but at a Temple Hill Road address south of Erwin.
The commission received similar complaints against Hopson before his 2012 and 2016 elections while Hopson was living at a home on Quail Run in Erwin rather than the Hopson Lane address he has consistently listed with the election office.
In 2012, the Election Commission voted to allow Hopson to remain on the ballot, citing state election laws that give weight to an elected official’s “intent” and Hopson’s statement that he was attempting to sell his Quail Run home and move to Unicoi.
In 2016 the commission allowed Hopson, who was still living at and attempting to sell his Quail Run home at that time, to continue his run for office due the lack of motion to remove him from the ballot.
At that meeting elections commissioner again referenced the previously cited state election laws on intent and two concurring opinions on the law provided by a state election official and a former district attorney.
At the commission’s Sept. 1 meeting, Reeves said he referred the new complaint to Unicoi County Sheriff Mike Hensley and Hensley in turn referred it to District Attorney General Ken Baldwin for investigation.
Reeves said Baldwin’s office had since completed the investigation and could, at Baldwin’s discretion, present its findings to a grand jury or allow the case to expire without prosecution.
Hopson, who is not seeking reelection in November, told the Johnson City Press on Friday an investigator for the district attorney’s office informed him Baldwin has recused himself from the matter. Baldwin was not in his office and could not be reached for comment on Friday.
Hopson said he sold his Quail Run home after the 2016 election and moved to a home on Unicoi Drive, where he lived until the fall of 2019 when he moved to Temple Hill to help care for a family member during her illness.
When his family member died in March, Hopson said his own long-running illness became worse and he was unable to move back to Unicoi.
He said he is not seeking re-election because of his health and hopes to “just make it through next couple of months” and then buy or build a home in Unicoi.
He said that his intent has always been to move back to Unicoi and that he has cooperated fully with the investigation.