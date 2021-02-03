UNICOI — Town of Unicoi residents erupted into applause Monday after the town’s planning commission unanimously denied a rezoning request that would allow an asphalt plant to be rebuilt and expanded in the town.
That recommendation will go before the Unicoi BMA at their next meeting.
Summers-Taylor president, Grant Summers, made the official request to the planning commission to rezone land the company bought last year from agricultural to heavy industry.
Summers-Taylor already owns the former asphalt plant, Construction Asphalt Paving Services, and it is operational. It was grandfathered in when the town wrote its zoning rules that would actually prevent another asphalt opening in Unicoi.
“We’ve been through a TDEC hearing and received a TDEC air permit,” Summers told the commission Monday evening. “We have plans to put an asphalt plant there. We purchased the CAPS plant last year ... an asphalt plant has operated the last 30 years.”
The Summers-Taylor plan includes tearing down the CAPS building and constructing a new and larger plant on adjacent land the company purchased last year.
Unicoi’s zoning regulations prohibit asphalt plants within town limits and there is also state law that governs that industry.
“We could continue operating the one that’s there now. Our plan, obviously ... is we want to make this better.
“You may not believe it but we do want to be a good corporate neighbor. We want to put technologies in our plants that are better than what is there now. The plant that has been operating there for many years was not us. If there were some issues in the past we can’t really speak to those.
“Our desire is to put (the new facility) in a place that is less conspicuous from the interstate, (and) from the road.”
He also said the new plant would be in a better location for the most affected neighbor in that area.
“The location we’re requesting is as tucked backed up against the quarry as it could be and up against railroad property. We think it’s a better location,” Summers said.
But the couple of dozen Unicoi residents made it clear during the public comment section of the meeting that they do not want the plant, regardless of how new technology in the industry would help the new plant easier on the environment. The CAPS plant was grandfathered in after the town incorporated and set zoning regulations that now prevent an asphalt plant inside the town.
“I understand not everybody likes asphalt plants and I respect that,” Summers said.” But we are part of building infrastructure. I understand this is a very sensitive issue for everybody; we believe in what we do, we try to operate as best we can and with the best environmentally protections we can.”
After hearing Summers’ proposal and public comment, the commission promptly voted to deny the rezoning request.
The recommendation will go to the Unicoi BMA at its Feb. 16 meeting for a final decision.