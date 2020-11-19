UNICOI — The Unicoi History Group will host its annual Veterans Day Luncheon for active and retired military members in a drive-through, boxed lunch format Saturday, Nov. 21, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Unicoi Tourist Information and Visitors Center.
History Group President Lisa Willis said, “We were cautious this year. We wanted to wait to host this lunch until we found a way to do it safely.”
The boxed meal will include the veteran’s choice of homemade turkey or ham hero sandwich, vegetable beef or chicken rice soup and a dessert. This lunch is free for veterans and by donation for veterans’ family members and friends.
“These brave men and women deserve our very best. I’m just thrilled we can still give back to our service members despite this pandemic, because most of them have lived through far worse,” History Group member Jean Mull said.
Orders must be placed in advance by calling Patricia Bennett at (423) 735-0517 or emailing recreationaide@unicoitn.net by Friday morning.