UNICOI — The town of Unicoi has put the brakes on three of its most prominent capital projects.
The Unicoi Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted Monday to suspend activity and spending on the development of an extension of Pinnacle Fire tower trail, construction of amphitheater at Unicoi Village Place and the proposed Erwin/Unicoi connector trail.
Alderman Roger Cooper made the motion to halt the projects until the board can determine their value to residents of Unicoi and Unicoi County.
In a discussion of the projects, Cooper said the planned extension of a trail from the Pinancle Firetower Trailhead to the town visitors center would be impacted by the anticipated construction of a travel center on Unicoi Village Place Road.
While the impact of the travel center on the project is not yet known, Cooper said it could include state requirements reconfigure the roadway with a center turning lane or a traffic signal.
Alderwoman Judy Ray told the board the developer wishes to place four entrances at the center, including two that would allow large trucks to circle in and out and two for smaller automobiles.
Ray expressed concern for the possibility of a child using the trail to be injured when traffic increases at the travel center and noted the unknown cost of maintaining and insuring the trail, the amphitheater and other grant-funded town amenities.
Ray also cited the lack of parking at the town’s existing Unicoi Village Place complex of a tourist information center, pavilion and the Mountain Harvest Kitchen small business incubator.
She said owners of undeveloped property adjoining the complex have tolerated overflow parking at large events at the complex but noted that accommodation could not be expected to last indefinitely.
Town leaders have previously discussed multiple uses for the amphitheater in combination with its neighboring amenities, including its use as an outdoor wedding and entertainment venue with covered seating at the pavilion and catering at Mountain Harvest Kitchen.
Ray seconded Cooper’s motion to halt the projects until the issues were explored and the cost and value of the projects determined. The board voted unanimously to approve the motion.
Town Recorder Debbie Kessler reminded the board members grants for projects came with deadlines for progressive steps of development that will come up rather quickly.
Kessler told the Johnson City Press after the meeting the next deadline on the amphitheater development will come up in Aug. 30, 2021 and the deadline for completion of the Pinnacle Trail Extension is Jan. 31, 2022.While the deadlines can be extended, Kessler said, failure to meet the projects’ phased schedule for completion can result in the loss of the grants and requirements for the town to repay funds that have already been expended.
So far, the town has spent $49,144 for planning and design of the Pinnacle Trail extension and received $32,000 in reimbursement through a 70/30 percent matching grant from Tennessee Department of Transportation.
The town has so far spent $24,300 on engineering and professional services on the amphitheater that will be 100 percent reimbursed through the use of the $248,000 value of the town-owned property where it will be built as the towns’ portion of that 70/30 percent matching grant for its construction.
The Erwin/Unicoi connector trail project is in the preliminary study phases for which the town has expended $6,000 and received $5,000 in reimbursement through a combination of TDOT and Appachian Regional Commission grants awarded to the town of Erwin in partnership with the town of Unicoi and Unicoi County.
All grant obligations have been met for the trail study and no further grants have been awarded for its development.
The Unicoi board’s vote to halt the three grant projects followed a board work session earlier this month that also included discussion of grants awarded to Mountain Harvest Kitchen.
The board has scheduled a subsequent work session on the strategic plans for the kitchen and the town police department for Jan. 11.