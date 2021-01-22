UNICOI — The Town of Unicoi Planning Commission is expected to officially receive a rezoning request from Summers-Taylor, which wants to expand an existing asphalt plant into what is now an agricultural zone.
Town residents have already voiced concerns about the proposed replacement of the CAPS asphalt plant at the base of Buffalo Mountain during an online public meeting conducted in November by the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation.
In a Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting Thursday, a public hearing was scheduled for Feb. 1 at the Unicoi Elementary School. The board moved the meeting to the school’s gym because a large turnout of citizens is expected.
“This is a heated, heated issue,” Mayor Kathy Bullen said during the BMA meeting. “There is a lot of passion behind it.”
The board discussed how they could accommodate the number of people who would likely attend and decided that town hall would not be large enough to allow social distancing.
The planning commission meeting will also be live streamed on the town’s YouTube page and Zoom.
“I want every citizen who wants to say something to be able to speak,” Bullen said, a goal of the full board as well. She and other aldermen said they receive calls almost every day from residents concerned about the issue.
The former CAPS plant at 320 Bill Garland Road was located on a two-acre site where it operated under “grandfather” provisions that exempted it from zoning regulations prohibiting asphalt plants inside the town.
In an earlier meeting on Summers-Taylor’s proposal to replace the site’s existing “batch plant” with a more efficient “drum mix plant” that would be located outside the original two-acre site, town officials indicated the proposal will require the approval of the town’s Planning and Zoning Board.
At the November meeting with town residents and TDEC, Summers-Taylor President Grant Summers said the proposal would move the plant back closer to the rock quarry where it would be less visible and thus “a better neighbor” to surrounding property owners.
Summers-Taylor now owns the CAPS plant and all the property between it and the rock quarry.
Moe Baghernejad, a TDEC environmental consultant, said during the November meeting that both the existing and proposed asphalts plants are considered a “major source” of regulated air contaminants.
Emissions from the plant include particulate matter, sulphur dioxide, carbon monoxide, volatile organic compounds and nitrogen oxide. A TDEC prepared diagram comparing the emissions of the new drum mix plant with a stationary generator and the existing batch plant showed the new plant would reduce the regulated emissions by a little more than 39 tons per year.
Concerns expressed by the neighboring property owners include the state’s lack of on-site monitoring equipment and dependence on Summers-Taylor to monitor, record and report the plant’s emissions or in effect, “self monitor.”
Baghernejad conceded the point, saying the company would be required to comply with federal Environmental Protection Agency regulations to test and report on a monthly basis, but noted local TDEC field office staff will also conduct annual on-site inspections and additional monitoring following any report of noncompliance.
Beghernejad clarified that the requested permits would not allow Summers-Taylor to operate the existing and new plants at the same time and Summers confirmed the company’s plan is to dismantle the existing plant.
TDEC officials also confirmed property owners’ concerns that the odor associated with the production of asphalt is not monitored by the government.
The planning and zoning commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 1 at the Unicoi Elementary School.