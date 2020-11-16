UNICOI — Leadership of the town of Unicoi is in new hands.
With Monday night’s installation of a newly elected mayor, two newly elected aldermen, a newly appointed alderman and a new vice mayor, the town’s top two leadership posts and three of its four aldermen seats were filled with a new class of freshman in their respective posts.
Alderman Wanda Radford, who was a freshman alderman just two years ago, is now the town’s most senior alderman and the only alderman remaining from the most recent board.
Monday night’s first meeting of the reconfigured board began with the swearing in of former alderman Kathy Bullen as mayor.
In her first official act as mayor, Bullen administered the oaths of office to newly elected aldermen Debbie Bennett and Roger Cooper.
Cooper then nominated Judy Ray to serve out the two years of Bullen’s unexpired term as alderman. And with no other nominations to consider, the board unanimously approved Ray’s nomination.
Bullen then nominated Cooper to serve as the vice mayor. And again with no other nominations, the board unanimously approved Cooper’s nomination.
With Bennet’s election and Ray’s appointment the board’s demographic makeup also became predominantly female with women now holding four of the town’s five elected offices.
Bullen, who had served six years as an alderman, is now the board’s most tenured member. She is followed in tenureby Radford, who is beginning her third year as an alderman, and Cooper who served two years on the board from 2016-2018 before being returned to the office in the Nov. 3 election.
TGetting down to business, the new board approved the following ordinances and resolutions without a single dissenting vote:
• An ordinance amending the town budget to allow the transfer of funds from a Tennessee Care Grant for reimbursement of allocations related to COVID-19 safety.
• An ordinance to adopt codification revisions that will put the town ordinances in line with state codes.
• A $200 Christmas bonus for all town employees.
• A resolution committing the town to bridge replacement, to be paid by the Tennessee Department of Transportation.
• Approval of a disaster mitigation plan presented by Unicoi County Emergency Management Director Jimmy Erwin.
• And a resolution approving a Christmas at the Caboose holiday lights show on Unicoi Village Place from 6-9 p.m. on Dec. 12.
Monday’s meeting also included a revised citizens comment period which was extended from two to three minutes per speaker.
CThe comments included a Unicoi History Committee member’s request that the town’s historic Bogart-Bowman Cabin and the Buffalo Meeting Room not be opened for public use to prevent them from being “shot up like the shooting range” in Unicoi.
Bullen and Cooper also fielded questions from Charlene Thomas, who noted both had voiced support for the town’s Mountain Harvest Kitchen small food business incubator at a recent candidates forum. Thomas then asked Bullen, “Why are you making phone calls to disband the kitchen?” and asked Cooper, “Why are you asking for information from the kitchen?”
Cooper said there was a discussion of a new cooler for the kitchen on the board’s agenda and that he had been out of the loop for the past two years. “So that’s why I was asking,” he said.
Bullen told Thomas she would like to meet with her privately “to talk about your comments and how unfounded they are.”
Thomas told Bullen she preferred she respond publicly and with the full transparency Bullen and Cooper called for in their campaigns. Bullen said that she did not want to argue with Thomas but would be glad to meet with her.