The Unicoi History Group is celebrating Veterans Day by serving those who have served.
The group will serve lunch to veterans on Saturday in the town of Unicoi. Friends and family of veterans can purchase a plate for $5, while all veterans eat for free. Last year the group served the veterans to-go, and while veterans still have that option, group president Leisa Willis said they will also have tables set up so they can enjoy their meals on-site.
“Last year we done a drive-by,” Willis said. “They could call and order and then we gave it to them when they drove by, but for the ones who feel comfortable eating in, we’ll have tables set up they can eat in.”
The menu will include home-cooked chicken casserole, stuffed peppers, mashed potatoes, green beans, rolls and dessert.
“That’s something they don’t usually get in a restaurant and it’s home cooked,” said Willis.
Willis said the group serves the free Veterans Day meal each year as a way to thank those who have served.
“It’s nothing great or anything like that, but we just want them to know that we do appreciate what they’ve done,” she said.
The Veterans Day lunch will be served on Saturday, Nov. 13, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Tourist Information Center in Unicoi. For more information, call 423-743-7339 or 423-571-4739.
