UNICOI — It’s Constitution Week, and some local history groups are breaking out the bells.
The Unicoi History Group, the Mary Patton Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Fort Watauga Society of the Children of the American Revolution are hosting a bell-ringing ceremony at the historic Bogart-Bowman Cabin in honor of Constitution Week.
Steve Ricker, director of interpretation for the Overmountain Victory Trail Association, will host a program before the bell-ringing. There will also be a display by the Daughters of the American Revolution and light refreshments.
A proclamation from Sen. Rusty Crowe was also issued to the groups acknowledging the bell-ringing event.
“The DAR is going to have a display, and then we’ll have the proclamation the Senate sent us displayed,” said Leisa Willis, president of the Unicoi History Group.
Constitution Week began in 1956 after the DAR petitioned Congress to set aside the week of Sept. 17 through Sept. 23 to celebrate the signing of the Constitution on Sept. 17, 1787. The Unicoi History Group, Mary Patton DAR and Fort Watauga CAR groups have been hosting the bell-ringing event on the Sunday closest to Constitution Week for several years to help educate the public about the historic founding document.
“It’s to make people more aware of what’s in our Constitution because there’s a lot of people that don’t even know what it is,” Willis said.
The bell-ringing ceremony will take place on Sunday, Sept. 26 from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. at the Bogart-Bowman Cabin in Unicoi. The event is open to the public.
