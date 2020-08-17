UNICOI — The Unicoi Board of Mayor and Aldermen has approved an expansion of the town’s ban on parking along town owned rights-of-way.
An amendment of an ordinance that expands the right of way parking ban from the pavement to the full width of right of way was unanimously approved Monday after being tabled by the board at its July meeting.
The vote was delayed to allow Town Attorney Lois Shults-Davis time to research a pre-existing exception for utility trucks and other essential vehicles.
The board approved the amendment Monday based on Shults-Davis assurance that the exceptions were included in another section of the ordinance.
The board gave second and final reading approval to a separate ordinance amendment that removed a two-year state residency requirement for applicants seeking permits to sell liquor for off-premises consumption.
Shults-Davis told the board last month the amendment was in keeping with a 2012 court ruling that deemed the residency requirement impermissible.
Shults-Davis said Monday both amendments were recommended by a municipal codification and revision service provided by the University of Tennessee’s Municipal Technical Assistance Service that routinely reviews municipal codes for conflicting or outdated passages.
And in a final related vote, the board unanimously approved on first reading an ordinance adopting and enacting the same codification and revision process for all Unicoi ordinances.