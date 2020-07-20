UNICOI — The town of Unicoi has strengthened its ban on parking along town right-of-ways and relaxed a residency requirement for liquor store operators.
In Monday night’s virtual meeting of the Unicoi Board of Mayor and Aldermen, the board voted unanimously to expand the town’s prohibition of parking along town right-of-ways from just off the curb to the full width of the right-of-way.
Mayor Johnny Lynch said one of the problems the ordinance will address is the hazard created by large trucks parked along the side of highways and close to intersections.
The amended ordinance includes an exception for areas within public right-of-ways that have been designated for public parking by the town.
The penalty for violations of the stricter regulation is a $50 fine and court costs.
The board also voted unanimously to remove a two-year state residency requirement for applicants for an off-premise liquor store license.
Town attorney Lois Shults-Davis told the board the amendment was a recommended update of package store regulations and in keeping with case law set in 2012 when a court ruled the residency requirement is not permitted.