Unicoi County launched a marketing campaign Tuesday in hopes of promoting outdoor tourism and population growth.
The “Real. Wild. Unicoi County” strategy’s aim is to raise awareness of the county as a destination for outdoor enthusiasts and those looking to move or retire to the area.
“While the region may know of the many assets Unicoi County offers, we’re launching a campaign to let the world know,” Tyler Engle, executive director of the county’s Joint Economic Development Board, said. “With so many people in search of the peace and beauty of the great outdoors due to the COVID-19 pandemic, our launch is well timed to make Unicoi County a destination for tourists and those looking to move or retire to a safe and beautiful place.”
A slate of connected websites detail the county’s outdoor recreation opportunities and provide information and resources for relocating.
The campaign will include social media ads and other forms of digital marketing targeting specific groups and regions within the U.S.
“This is the most ambitious campaign launched in the county to grow jobs and increase our population and tax base,” Engle said. “I believe that it will also attract more businesses to Unicoi County and allow us to become a home to new business startups. While much of our emphasis remains on industrial recruitment, tourism and the beauty that we offer here can play a significant role in our economic growth.”