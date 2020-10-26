ERWIN — After allocating more than $150,000 in COVID-19 relief funding for a new Emergency Management vehicle and two new school buses, Unicoi County Commissioners were filled with gratitude on Monday.
Commission Chairman Loren Thomas and former commission chairwoman Marie Rice voiced similar sentiments of appreciation for what the Governor’s Local Government Grant program and federal CARES Act was allowing the county to accomplish for the community.
Their comments followed the commission’s approval of a $48,351 allocation for a new, fully outfitted vehicle for County EMA Director Jimmy Erwin and a $108,000 allocation for the purchase of a new $81,427 school bus and an approximate $27,500 contribution toward the school system’s purchase of a $75,000 special education bus.
The cost of the purchases were drawn from approximately $266,000 in Tennessee Governor Bill Lee’s Local Government Support Grant funding awarded to the county earlier this year to ease the economic impact of the pandemic.
Rice was the first to comment that the county would not have been able to make the purchases or to cover the cost of other recent expenses without the grants.
“I’m just real pleased we have this funding coming in,” Rice said. “It’s a windfall like our county has never seen. And I’m just appreciative for the state and the governor and the federal funding coming in to cover some of these expenses and new expenses we otherwise wouldn’t have been able to afford.”
In discussion of a list of additional governor’s grant fund expenditures, Mayor Garland “Bubba” Evely told the commission the county had previously allocated $91,000 for the purchase of a school bus and the school system had allocated $90,000 for a second bus for which bids had come in at $81,000 each.
Evely said the school system plans to use the surplus from its orignal allocation and an additional $40,000 from another funding source to purchase a new $75,000 special education bus that could be fully funded by the county’s original $91,000 allocation and another $17,000 disbursement from the governor’s grant funds.
On Evely’s recommendation, the commission voted to add the needed $17,000 to its original $91,000 allocation for a total contribution of $108,000 for the buses.
Prior to the vote, Thomas joined Rice in commending the funding sources. “It’s a great thing that we can help the school system,” he said. “Like Ms. Rice said, this grant funding that we’ve been able to get this year has helped us do a lot of things for our community. We appreciate the grant money.’
In other business, the commission approved the purchase of a $30,611 fingerprinting machine to be purchased with state grant funds awarded to the Sheriff’s Department, and the advertisement of a request for bids on a fire alarm system for the county jail to be purchased with governor’s grant funds.
Following the vote on the EMA vehicle, Eveley said he received notice two weeks ago that additional state funding may be available to local governments and that he recently submitted a request for $559,000.
Evely told the Johnson City Press after the meeting, “We might get a portion of that.”
He said the governor’s grant funds have also been used to purchase and install safety partitions in courthouse offices and courtrooms and for ongoing expenses such as cleaning supplies.