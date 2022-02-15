The Unicoi County Sheriff's Department is searching for a man authorities said is considered armed and dangerous after a shooting in Unicoi County on Monday afternoon.
Jason Daniel Vestal is accused of shooting two people after Unicoi County Sheriff Mike Hensley said deputies were called to a residence on Valley Drive around 3 p.m. on Monday.
“The call came in from the Johnson City Medical Center that they had two people over there with gunshot wounds and Johnson City Police was there, and once they determined it happened over here, they called us,” the sheriff said.
Hensley said two witnesses at the residence on Valley Drive said Vestal got into an argument with a woman before shooting her in the hip. Hensley said the bullet went through the woman’s hip and struck another person in the leg.
Hensley said the two people who were shot drove themselves to the Johnson City Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
Hensley said Vestal is wanted on a federal charge of probation violation as well as charges of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Vestal is considered armed and dangerous. Hensley said anyone who believes they see Vestal should call police.