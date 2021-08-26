Unicoi County schools saw an increase of positive COVID-19 cases among students at Unicoi County High School, but a decrease in cases at Unicoi County Middle School on Thursday.
Until Thursday, cases at both the high school and middle school had been increasing each day.
As of Thursday evening, the school system reported 61 positive student cases at Unicoi County High School, five more than reported Wednesday, and 24 positive student cases in Unicoi County Middle School, which was down six from Wednesday. There are also currently five positive cases among staff members employed at the middle school.
Unicoi Elementary reported five student cases as of Thursday evening, which is one more than Wednesday. Love Chapel Elementary reported three student cases, Rock Creek Elementary reported two student cases and Temple Hill Elementary reported no student cases.
Altogether, the school system reported 95 cases among all students, which is the same number reported on Wednesday. The school system reported 73 total student cases on Tuesday and 45 total student cases on Monday. Unicoi County schools have roughly 2,200 students enrolled and 400 staff employed within the system.
Director of Schools John English said he met with school administrators on Thursday morning to address the number of positive cases and said they plan to release a letter on social media answering frequently asked questions from parents about how the school system is handling the situation.
“We’re getting a lot of questions of ‘Why are you not going virtual?’ We are not allowed this year by the state department to go virtual,” said English. “It’s not an option. We get the same question of ‘Why are you not mandating a mask?’ Well, as the governor said in his executive order, if you mandate a mask, you still have to give the opt-out option, so guess where that still leaves people — optional.”
An executive order signed by Governor Bill Lee earlier this month requires any school board that issues a mask mandate to allow parents the ability to opt their children out of the mandate. While English said the school system cannot effectively mandate students and faculty wear masks due to the opt-out order, they are encouraging them to do so.
English also said principals in both the middle and high school reported an increase in students wearing masks since the beginning of the week.
According to English, the school system is not practicing contact tracing and asking students to quarantine and are instead sending out letters to parents whose children were in a classroom with someone who later tested positive for COVID-19. English said this is in an effort to help keep healthy children in school and cited a student who was quarantined nine separate times during the last school year who never developed COVID-19.
“Our goal this year is for healthy kids to be in school and kids who are symptomatic, or positive, of course, to stay home, and that’s a delicate balance,” said English. “So what we really at the end of the day want parents to do every day, whether you get a letter or not, is to monitor symptoms for your child and if they are exhibiting symptoms, don’t send them.”
The Unicoi County School system monitors and updates the number of positive students and staff cases daily, and that information can be found at www.unicoischools.com.