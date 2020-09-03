ERWIN — For the first time since March, Unicoi County students will return to their school buildings for in-person classes on Sept. 14.
Director of Schools John English announced the reopening Tuesday in written and video statements posted on the school system website.
English said while the school system is excited to invite students to return to their schools it is not forcing anyone to do so.
“We understand that many students and families may not be comfortable or ready for a return to buildings. In those instances, we encourage the continuation of remote/virtual learning. If your decision has changed since you let us know your intent, please reach out to your school-level administration to discuss your child’s education options going forward,” he said.
English said school administrators looked at a combination of health department metrics in making the decision. Students’ mental, social and academic well-being were also considered alongside their physical health and safety.
“We really just felt it was time to bring those who chose to return to in-person learning back to school,” he said.
Virtual classes will continue for all students through the end of next week after which in-person classes will begin under the school system’s “yellow” protocols for pandemic safety, which includes mandatory use of masks for all students and staff.
Yellow protocols are set out for “minimal to moderate community spread” and also include the following directives:
• Students will enter buildings at designated entrances.
• Parents will not be allowed in the school except under extenuating circumstances.
• Staff and students are asked to screen their temperatures before leaving home. Parents are asked to monitor their children for any symptoms each morning and keep students home for reported or observed symptoms.
• Students sent home due to fever or symptoms should be kept home until they have tested negative or have completely recovered as defined by CDC guidelines.
• Students who return to school after testing positive must check in with the school administration to ensure proper communication with health officials.
The yellow protocols also state, “Any family or student who does not wish to wear a mask should remain in virtual learning until the mask requirement is lifted.”
A listing of all positive cases of COVID-19 found among students and staff at each school and the central office will be posted at the system’s web site each day at 4 p.m.
While there were no positive cases listed on Wednesday, English said there were positive cases among the school system staff earlier in the pandemic and the numbers will change.