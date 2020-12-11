ERWIN — Unicoi County Schools will remain virtual through Jan. 19 to allow officials time to assess the impact of Christmas and News Year’s gatherings on the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
Director of Schools John English announced the delay in students’ return to in-person classes at Thursday’s meeting of the Board of Education.
The board authorized English to independently make the call on whether classes will be conducted in-person or virtually prior to the August start of the current school year.
On Thursday, English cited a rapid increase in active cases and quarantines among school system staff that left the school system unable to reopen schools after the Thanksgiving break.
When schools recessed for Thanksgiving on Tuesday, Nov. 24, English said, there were 22 staff members either active, quarantined or awaiting test results. The number had climbed to the mid-40s on Nov. 29, when he announced the transition to virtual learning. The following day, when students were previously set to return to school, the number had jumped to 67.
“I do think, talking with the health department, part of the reality was Thanksgiving. Families got together. Now we are seeing an increase,” he said.
Following the three-day Thanksgiving break, the transition gives the school system three weeks of virtual learning followed by two weeks of winter break for a total of nearly six weeks outside classrooms.
“We do have a little bit of time,” English said. “The problem now is going forward and what’s next, not knowing what the numbers are going to look like over the break. We may be in that (inadequate staffing) situation all spring.
“My recommendation is we extend virtual to allow us time to get in and assess. If not, we could be at Jan. 5 (end of winter break) and not be able to come back.
“Everything you read and hear, there is not a lot of hope coming out Christmas and New Year’s. I recommend tonight we extend virtual to Jan. 19 … to get us two weeks past the holidays and give us two weeks to get in and assess.”
English said the school system has also experienced inadequate support staffing as a result of the virus, to the point that it was sometimes uncertain if there would be enough bus drivers to cover the routes prior to the transition to virtual learning.
Any move to virtual learning, he said, the school system will see a decline in the quality of instruction.
The board’s discussion also included the shortage of substitute teachers who English said have also been impacted.
The need for substitutes to go through an application process and background screenings and the lack of pay incentives for substitutes that board Chairman Steve Willis said could be addressed in next year’s budget were also discussed.
Board member Allan Foster called the virus “an unseen enemy” that places a hardship on families who need their children to be in school in order to work.
“We want to keep teachers and kids and everyone as safe as possible, realizing the hardship on families and kids. I think it’s the right decision,” Foster said of the extension.
Board Vice Chairman Glenn Fisher said, “They keep predicting these waves. I say that’s not going to happen. And it keeps happening.
“I hope we come out of this better than we are going in. ...
“I keep trying to tell myself this is a unique year. This is all new to all of us and we have to make a lot of decisions in our life that we don’t want to make. “Every decision is a hardship on somebody. You can’t please everybody. You just have to do what you think is best for the schools, the students, the teachers and the school system.”