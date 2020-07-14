ERWIN — The Unicoi County school system is asking students’ parents and guardians to register their intent to send their children back to in-school classes or to take part in the school system’s online learning program by noon on Monday, July 20.
Director of Schools John English said the families’ input is needed to help the school system prepare its Aug. 10 reopening of schools and launch of the new school year’s virtual learning program
Plans for the reopening, including procedures and safety protocols to minimize the in-school spread of the coronavirus and online courses available for every grade level, will be posted on the school system website Friday night and the intent to register forms will be due by noon Monday.
English said Friday’s release of the plans will give families the weekend to look over the safety protocols before making the decision on whether to send their children back to school or to take part in the alternate online learning program.
The intent to register form is already available at the Unicoi County Schools website and as of Tuesday had received responses for 733 students, or approximately one-third of the county’s total student body.
Of that number, English said, about 20 percent have indicated they are not comfortable returning to a traditional classroom setting.
English said the intent to register form is not binding but is needed to help determine the number of teachers who must be trained to teach online. The Monday cutoff date for submitting the forms is needed to allow training to begin as soon as possible.
“We really need participation in those intent forms and we need one for every child in the household,” he said.
Speaking to the Board of Education on Tuesday, English emphasized the circumstances surrounding the pandemic change so rapidly the administration feels it is best to wait as late as Friday before releasing the reopening plans.
“With COVID, things change every day, every hour,” he said. “Everything related to this situation is subject to change. Between now and Aug. 10, we urge our families to keep an eye out for updates because there is that potential for changes.”
English also cautioned the board that in-school social distancing protocols developed with guidance from local and regional health officials “will not be perfect throughout the entire school day” and positive testing for the novel coronavirus could occur.
He said the guidelines include three levels of operation, with green indicating the COVID-19 numbers are low and “a lot of normalcy” can be maintained in school, yellow indicating an uptick in the numbers and the implementation of more stringent safety protocols, and red indicating a full closure of schools and a return to all virtual learning.
On a lighter subject English said plans are also being finalized for July 25 graduation ceremonies for the 144 graduating seniors of the Unicoi County High School’s Class of 2020.
The graduation will include two ceremonies to be conducted in the high school gymnasium with a maximum of 90 graduates taking part in either of the two ceremonies. An online ceremony will also be conducted.
Graduates will be allotted up to eight tickets for family and friends, for a maximum of 720 people or approximately one-fourth of the gym’s seating capacity.
Seniors must complete an online survey indicating which ceremony they wish to attend. Tickets may be picked up at the high school. The survey will remain online through 10 a.m. Friday, July 17. Ceremony preferences must be submitted by 1 p.m Friday, July 24.