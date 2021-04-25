Unicoi County schools are continuing to remain flexible throughout the pandemic.
John English, the Unicoi County director of schools, said the school system is currently in an OK place as far as COVID-19 positive case numbers in schools are concerned.
“We would love all that to be zero, but I’m not sure that’s realistic right now,” said English.
While the majority of Unicoi County students are attending school in person, roughly 25% of students have committed to remaining completely virtual throughout the end of the year. English said the Board of Education is currently looking at how long they will continue to offer virtual learning, but that nothing has been decided yet.
“I don’t think you can replace a teacher in front of a kid and have the same quality on a computer screen, but certainly this past year it was a need and something we were happy to offer and it could be something that we continue to offer,” said English.
An in-person graduation is also scheduled to happen for Unicoi County students. English said the Board of Education worked closely with the health department to ensure proper safety protocols could be put into place for the event. The graduation will also be held outdoors for the first time.
“We wanted to be able to have one ceremony for all of our students,” said English. “Last year we split it up into two and we had them inside of our gym, and if weather doesn’t cooperate with us this year that’s our plan B.”
Looking toward next school year, English said it is hard to guess what the situation with COVID-19 will be, but that safety protocols, such as social distancing where possible, will still be in place.
“Things have been and will remain fluid with this,” said English. “You get different recommendations and different things come out so it’s hard to really say for sure what August is gonna look like in April.”