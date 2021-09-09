The Unicoi County Board of Education voted to award two bids on hood replacements and HVAC work for the welding classroom and a new maintenance shop building.
The cost of the hood replacements will come to $282,350, while the cost of the new building will come to $552,900, though Director of Schools John English said he plans to meet with the contractor to try to cut the cost of the maintenance buildingdown.
“We’re gonna meet in the morning to see if there is areas in that number that we can trim without losing the effectiveness of the building and what we need because it was significantly more than we projected,” said English.
English reminded the board that the funding for the new maintenance shop building and welding classroom hoods could come from the school system’s Emergency and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund, which it received as part of the CARES Act. The school system received nearly $2.9 million from ESSER 2.0 and nearly $4.7 million from ESSER 3.0.
“I think that’s important to know as we think about this,” said English. “If we were having to come up with these numbers on our own it would really give me pause and I can’t imagine, but the fact is that we have those ESSER dollars available that has to go to capital.”
The next Unicoi County BOE oard of Education meeting will be Oct. 14 at 6 p.m. at the central office.