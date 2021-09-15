A school resource officer at Love Chapel Elementary School in Unicoi County has been placed on administrative leave without pay, according to Unicoi County Sheriff Mike Hensley.
The officer was suspended roughly two weeks ago after being involved in an incident in Johnson City, where the officer resides. The incident is being investigated by the Johnson City Police Department and the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services, but no charges have been filed so far.
Hensley said the investigation is not related to Love Chapel or the Unicoi County School System at all.
“This does not involve the school whatsoever,” Hensley said. “It’s personal is what it is.”
Hensley said another SRO has already been assigned to the school.