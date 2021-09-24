A Unicoi County school bus was involved in a crash in Erwin on Friday.
According to Director of Schools John English, a bus carrying two classes of eighth-graders traveling back from a field trip was rear-ended near the intersection of State Route 107 and Jonesborough Road at roughly 2:40 p.m.
English said some students suffered minor injuries. Two students were treated at the scene by emergency medical services, and two were released into the care of their parents. All students aboard the bus have since been released to their parents. The driver and teachers in the vehicle were also checked for injuries.
According to a statement put out by the school system, the school bus sustained significant damage.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol has not yet released information on any possible charges.
Erwin Police Department, Unicoi County EMS and the Tennessee Highway Patrol responded to the accident.
“All of our EMS folks, Highway Patrol and Erwin Police Department, all those folks were super responsive and we really appreciate it,” said English.