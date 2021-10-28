ERWIN — The Unicoi County Board of Education met with leaders from Erwin, Unicoi and Unicoi County on Thursday to seek additional funding for three major capital projects.
The school system is looking for help in funding a new gymnasium for Unicoi Elementary School, a new track and new tennis courts.
Director of Schools John English broke down how the board planned to spend the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds the school system had received, which included $3.75 million for facilities projects. Of that $3.75 million, roughly $2.8 million is remaining.
“I feel like if we’re ever going to be able to get these things done, it’s now,” he said.
English said the school board’s highest priority is the Unicoi Elementary School gymnasium. The cost to build the gym is projected to be $3.6 million.
“It’s in bad, bad, bad shape,” English said. “Cracks in the walls, cracks in the floors, and it’s way overdue for a redo.”
In addition to the gymnasium, the school system is also looking to get help funding renovations to their track, which is projected to cost $1.5 million, and renovations to the tennis courts at Fishery Park, which is projected to cost $575,000.
“I feel like as director of schools that it’s my job to advocate for our kids,” English said. “Our kids deserve to be able to practice here in their county. We shouldn’t have to bus them to a neighboring city to practice on a tennis court surface because we can’t provide it.”
Several members of the Unicoi County Commission, Erwin Board of Mayor and Aldermen and Unicoi Board of Mayor and Aldermen voiced support for assisting the school system with the projects, but agreed they would need more guidance from the federal government on how money the municipalities would receive from the American Rescue Plan Act could be spent first.
“As the school, it’s the gym of the community,” County Commissioner Stephen Hendrix said. “We’re a small community. This is our gym. If you think about it, you have 2,200 students. That’s 2,200 students, you could assume parents, staff, that’s close to 4,000 or 5,000 who are directly impacted, and if we have less than 20,000, that’s a chunk. That’s a quarter of people who are directly impacted by these things. That’s huge.”
Unicoi County Mayor Garland Evely, Erwin Mayor Glenn White and Unicoi Mayor Kathy Bullen agreed to meet and discuss what guidance currently exists on ARPA funding and how much each municipality could possibly commit, though a vote by each individual board would be required before any funding would actually be committed.
In total, the Board of Education received $7.3 million in ESSER funding, and will commit 11.3% to academic expenses directly related to learning loss, 17.7% to other academic expenses, 14.9% to educators and 53.1% to foundations such as facilities projects.
