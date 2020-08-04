ERWIN — The mandatory use of protective face coverings will remain in effect in Unicoi County for at least another two weeks.
Unicoi County Mayor Garland “Bubba” Evely renewed the county’s mask mandate Monday afternoon, citing the continuing rise in active COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.
The new mandate will remain in effect through 12:01 a.m. Monday, Aug. 17, “unless it is necessary to extend the order further.”
The extension of the county-wide mask mandate originally issued by Evely on July 16 comes as Unicoi County schools prepare for a virtual start to the new school year.
The Unicoi County School Board voted to delay the original Aug. 10 start date to Aug. 17 and approved a plan to begin the school year online in a special called meeting held on Thursday.
The plan
• Teachers will report to their schools for in-service training this week and will spend the week of Aug. 10-14 training and preparing for online instruction.
• Students will come to their school buildings in staggered groups during the week of Aug. 17 to meet their teachers and pick up necessary electronic devices including iPads for Grades K-2 and Chromebooks for Grades 3-12.
• Teachers will begin online-only instruction from their classrooms with students at their homes beginning Aug. 24.
• On Sept, 2, Director of Schools John English will announce whether it will be possible for students to safely return to school buildings for in-person learning the following week.
The mask mandate
Eveley announced the renewal of the couny’s face covering requirement in a Monday email in which he stated, “COVID-19 remains very much a threat to Tennesseans in Unicoi County, our health care systems, and our economy.”
The renewal was issued by an executive order in which Evely cited “Tennessee Governor Bill Lee’s recognition of a continuing state of emergency and major disaster related to the virus.”
The new executive order states, “Each Tennessean in Unicoi County should continue to protect themselves and others by following applicable health guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other leading medical experts to slow the spread of this virus, including participating in social distancing, effective personal hygiene practices and wearing cloth face coverings in public settings and when around people who do not live in your household, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.”
Exemptions
Similar to the original mandate, the order sets out exemptions prescribed by the CDC including:
• Children under age 12
• People who have trouble breathing due to underlying health conditions
• People who are incapacitated or unable to remove a face covering without assistance
• People engaged in activities in which wearing a face covering would pose a safety risk.
• Outdoors settings where safe social distancing can be maintained.
• Voting sites, houses of worship unless required by that house of worship and courtrooms subject to rules set by a judge.
An announcement of the renewed mask mandate posted at unicoicountystrong.com states that free masks are available at the Unicoi County Health Department.