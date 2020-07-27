ERWIN - Unicoi County officials are pursuing a land purchase agreement to provide public access to the Nolichucky River along Highway 107 near Washington County.
On Monday, the Unicoi County Commission voted to authorize an agreement to purchase a privately owned, one-acre tract of land that borders US Forest Service property down river from rock overhang known as the Devil’s Looking Glass.
Commissioner Matthew Rice, who serves as chairman of the commission’s Tourism and Rafting Committee, said the property is already being used for parking by paddling enthusiasts and fishermen who are accessing the river on adjacent US Forest Service Property.
“It’s private land that is already being used publicly. But its undesirable use right now because it's encroaching on private property,” Rice said.
According to Rice, the purchase agreement was negotiated with support from the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency which will provide funding to cover the $40,000 cost property, and the US Forest Service which has agreed to widen and improve the trail that leads down the embankment from the parking area to the river.
The Forest Service has also agreed to cover the cost of a land land survey needed for the property purchase.
Rice said the TWRA funding for the property purchase is currently frozen because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, but is expected to be available within the next year.
Rice credited Mayor Garland “Bubba” Evely with working with the state and federal agencies and property owners Bobby and Ruth Ann Tate to secure the agreement.
In other business, the commission approved a 90-day extension of an interlocal service agreement with the Johnson City/Washington County Emergency Medical Service to allow more time for the new Unicoi County Emergency Medical Service to begin operations.
The Unicoi County EMS was initially scheduled to begin operations on July 1. Evely told the commission he start date was delayed by the need for Medicare/Medicaid authorization number that was recently secured.
The start date for new service is now set for Aug. 15.
The commission also voted to authorize Evely to negotiate a starting salary for applicants seeking the Unicoi County Emergency Management Director post vacated by the recent death of longtime EMA Director Ed Herndon.
According to Evely, the county has received seven applications for the position. A starting salary of $43,000 to $60,000 will be offered based upon the winning applicant’s qualifications, he said.