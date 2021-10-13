There’s a new spot in Unicoi County for homeschoolers to get their hands on curriculum, and it's now officially open.
The Unicoi County Public Library cut the ribbon on its new Homeschool Headquarters on Wednesday morning.
Homeschool Headquarters, located inside the library, was created by community volunteer and homeschooling parent Laura Elliott, who envisioned a space in which homeschoolers could find and check out curriculum books, do-it-yourself experiment kits and hands-on learning equipment such as a telescopes and human anatomy models.
Elliott, Library Director Selena Harmon and the staff at the library worked for several months to fundraise and make Homeschool Headquarters a reality.
“This is really Unicoi County Public Library history,” said Elliott. “Not only are they allowing us to have collections of books, but we now have items that will be checked out to patrons. We have kits, we have models, we have microscopes, telescopes, solar systems. We have so many things that we can help our children have hands-on experience.”
State Sen. Rusty Crowe and town of Unicoi Mayor Kathy Bullen were both present at the ribbon-cutting to show their support of the new space.
“Those people who chose to homeschool and do it right, and really do it right, this will be a great, great facility for them and a tool they can use for that,” said Crowe.
Homeschool Headquarters isn’t exclusive to homeschooling students, and any student in the community is welcome to use the materials to help supplement their education with hands-on activities.
“It’s hands-on learning and we know how important that is,” said Cathy Griffith, the library board chair. “If you tell me how to do something, I’m going to kind of remember it. If you show me how to do something, I might grasp it a little bit more. But if I do it, I’m going to remember it. And that’s really what this is about.”
Some of the Homeschool Headquarters material has been available for use and check out for some time, but now that all the equipment is in and Homeschool Headquarters is officially open, Elliott said she can’t wait to see people make full use of the unique space.
“I am tickled to see it together,” said Elliott. “I’m so excited, and I just want to see the kids come down and take advantage of it.”