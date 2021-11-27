The “little library with the big heart” is feeling the love after a recent stream of donations from people across the country.
The Unicoi County Public Library has been receiving an influx of donations after its Amazon book wish list was shared on social media. Suzy Bomgardner, the children and teen librarian at the library, reached out to a friend who previously had connections with an audiobook company to see about potentially buying some books for the library’s collection.
“She suggested making a wish list, and she also said that she would contact her publisher friends to see if they had anything going, if they had leftovers, and the very next day my Facebook account and my email had blown up,” Bomgardner said.
The original social media post has more than 300 shares, but screenshots of the post have been shared on Instagram and other social networking websites and donations have been received from all over the country, including California, Utah, Ohio and Texas.
Altogether, the library has had more than 280 purchases from its wish list, some of which include whole book series, as well as more than $2,000 in donations that have been earmarked for the library’s book collection.
“It’s like the spirit of Dolly Parton,” said Bomgardner. “It’s this quiet philanthropy where people from all over, just out of the goodness of their heart, are sending something that is much needed to bless children in a county that needs literacy and deserves it.”
Selena Harmon, the library’s director, called the influx of donations emotionally overwhelming.
“It’s overwhelming emotionally, it is, to put that call out there and to have people respond the way that they did,” Harmon said.
Part of the reason the donations are so appreciated, according to Harmon, is because of the library’s funding issues. The Unicoi County Public Library is the third-lowest funded level three library in the state. Just this year, local municipalities gave the library its first increase in funding in nearly a decade, and while Harmon said she is appreciative of the municipalities, budget shortfalls still plague the library.
“There was one point where I couldn’t get copy paper,” said Harmon. “But then some kind person got online, ordered it and shipped it here because they knew about that need.”
Harmon said all monetary donations that come to the library are earmarked for whatever the donor chooses, such as collections or programs, but unrestricted donations, or donations that can be used for whatever the library needs, such as paying utility bills and staff members or buying office supplies, are currently the library’s biggest need.
“My goal is to help us keep the stellar staff that we have and to keep the lights on and the doors open because we are seeing great success with our reach,” said Harmon.
The Unicoi County Public Library is continuing to keep their wishlist updated with new books, and the list can be accessed at amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/231NM5GVZT6AA/ref=hz_ls_biz_ex, or by typing amzn.to/312teaX into your web browser.
Monetary donations can be made using the library’s Paypal link at www.paypal.com/paypalme/unicoilibrary, or typing bit.ly/3xoH2bI into your browser, or by calling the library at (423) 743-6533. Aside from donations, the library is also requesting letters of support to present to local leaders.
