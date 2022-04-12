The Unicoi County Public Library is adding hundreds of new books to its collection thanks to a donation from a national book giving program.
The books were donated by Grow Your Library, an aspiring library donation program led by members of the Arizona-based organization Kids Need to Read, which provides book collections and literary programs to underfunded libraries across the country.
In total, Grow Your Library provided UCPL with a donation of 650 new books. The cover value of those books equals $8,800.
“It could not have come at a better time,” said Unicoi County Public Library Director Selena Harmon. “Especially after we did inventory and had cleared the shelves of so many old, tattered, beat up books, to have fresh ones. Some of them are classics and some of them are brand new right off the press, so this is a huge boon for us and a big win for our library in a lot of ways.”
Grow Your Library has made donations to libraries in 42 communities in 25 states, and the donation to UCPL will be their first in Tennessee.
“I developed the Grow Your Library program to introduce a giving culture in the youth we meet at literacy events,” said Gary Mlodzik, who leads the Grow Your Library program. “Putting a book in the hands of a child and allowing them to expand their horizons is magical. Allowing that child to make a small effort in order to share that magic for future generations is a priceless lesson. It is my hope that the children will be proud of the book donations made in their name and tell their friends, thereby further encouraging both literacy and philanthropy.”
In addition to the book donation, Grow Your Library will also hold a story time event at UCPL. Children who attend the story time will be given a free book and magazine and will also have the opportunity to donate a book to the library in their name free of charge, courtesy of Kids Need to Read.
The story time event will take place at UCPL on June 1 at 10:30 a.m.