The Unicoi County Public Library invited local leaders to come by and learn more about the library and its operations on Tuesday.
Unicoi Mayor Kathy Bullen, Erwin Mayor Glenn White, Erwin Vice Mayor Mark LaFever and Erwin Alderman Michael Baker attended the event and were given tours of the library’s updated spaces followed by a talk about the current financial state of the library by Unicoi County Public Library Director Selena Harmon.
Each member of both the Erwin and Unicoi boards of mayor and aldermen and the Unicoi County Commission were invited to the event.
“The purpose of this is to give people who can invest in us to come and see what it is they are investing in,” Harmon told the group. “Your money is very important to us because we’ve been dependent on our foundation for support over the past 20 years, and that does have an expiration date. That’s very real.”
Library staff members and board members were also present at the event and Harmon answered questions from those in attendance.
“Your return on investment will be so great, not just for this library, but for this community,” Harmon said.