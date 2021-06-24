The Unicoi County Public Library is gearing up for a fun-filled and fur-filled Saturday.
The library and the Unicoi County Animal Shelter are teaming up for the Story’s Friends Adoption event from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. outside the library. Story, the library’s live-in cat, was adopted from the animal shelter roughly nine years ago.
Library Director Selena Harmon said that, combined with the library’s summer reading theme, makes the event a great fit for the library.
“This aligns with our mission to partner with community organizations to do good and make a positive impact in the community, but it also aligns with this year’s summer reading theme, which is tails and tales, so we wanted some animal-themed events and thought an adoption event would be just perfect,” Harmon said.
The shelter will bring adoptable animals for library patrons to get to know and, hopefully, take home.
“There will be animals here for adoption and kids and adults will be able to interact with them, get to know their little personalities a little bit before they take them home,” said Harmon.
Alongside the animals, the library will have take-home critter crafts for children, and will also be taking up both monetary and material donations for the shelter.
“We are also going to be collecting donations for the shelter,” said Harmon. “So food, toys, blankets, litter, you know, food bowls, anything that a pet might need.”
Story’s Friends isn’t the only event the library is hosting on Saturday, though. It will also show the Disney film “Moana” at the Gathering Place in Erwin on Saturday night.
“We’re just trying to jam-pack Saturdays with good programming for the community if they are looking for things that are free and family-friendly in the area,” said Harmon.
The movie will begin at 8:45 p.m. Admission is free, and concessions will be sold. All money made from concessions will go toward youth and teen collections and programs at the library.
“I think there are people who have never given the thought to a library being more than books who can look at events like this and say ‘They really are a community hub,’” said Harmon. ‘“They really are doing stuff for us.’”
For more information about the Story’s Friends Adoption event, the movie showing or Unicoi County Public Library, call the library at (423) 743-6533.