The Unicoi County Public Library is hosting its annual basement book sale today, Nov. 13 and Nov. 20 to help raise funds for library operations.
The sale features a variety of differenthardcovers and paperbacks, as well as DVDs, audiobooks, puzzles and more.
“We have mysteries and histories and science fiction and fantasies,” said Suzy Bomgardner, the children and teen librarian at UCPL. “Adults and children — all ages. Large print. A bit of everything.”
All of the items for sale were either weeded from the library’s collection or donated by library patrons. Bomgardner said library volunteers also sorted through the basement books and made sure everything being sold was in good condition.
“It’s the cream of the crop of the things that are down in the basement now,” she said.
All proceeds from the basement book sale go directly back to UCPL to pay for various operational fees and programming.
“All of it is to raise funding for our library so that way we can do programming and things like that,” said Bomgardner. “It goes straight back in, all of the proceeds go straight back into funding programming at our library.”
Some of those programs include storytime and arts and crafts programs for children, fine art programs for adults and the library’s yearly summer reading program. The funding also goes toward purchasing new materials for the library.
The basement book sale will run from 11:00 a.m. until 3 p.m. today, Nov. 13 and Nov. 20.
Audiobooks are priced at $2, books and DVDs will be $1 and small paperback books will be 25 cents. For more information, call the UCPL at 423-743-6533.