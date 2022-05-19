The Unicoi County Public Library is fighting for a big increase in municipal funding to keep its doors open.
Library Director Selena Harmon said the foundation that much of the library’s operational budget is being pulled from is almost out of money.
The Unicoi County Public Library Foundation began years ago with a $650,000 donation, which Harmon said was intended to be invested in order to support library operations for the life of the library. However, Harmon said with rising costs and very little increase in funding from the county’s municipal bodies, the foundation has absorbed the cost of the library’s daily operations.
That means the foundation’s fund balance is on track to be depleted by 2036.
“One account associated with the foundation, at the current rate of $40,000 a year and no fundraising, will be broke by 2024, and the other one will be broke by 2036, and this was money that was supposed to be invested and grown and serve the library in perpetuity,” said Harmon.
Harmon said much of the budget shortfall is a result of rising costs without any raises in municipal financial allocations over the years.
According to Harmon, last year was the first time in a decade that the library received an increase in funding from the county after the Unicoi County Commission voted to raise the library’s allocation by $10,000 to $31,500. Harmon is currently asking the county for a $20,000 increase to help catch the library up to where she feels it should be in funding.
“Over 10 years, if you’re given $1,000 or $2,000 a year, which is not that big of an ask compared to $20,000, then you’re gradually or incrementally coming up to where you need to be,” said Harmon. “We would be where we needed to be but we’re not. So it seems like a lot up front because so little had been done in the past.”
Harmon, who came on board as the library’s director in 2020, said despite the lack of budgetary increases from the municipalities, the library is thankful for the support that Unicoi County and both towns have given the library over the years in the form of matching funds for grants, assistance with projects and program support.
“We’re not complaining,” said Harmon. “We are so very thankful for everything we get, but it is still not enough.”
The library is also currently in the process of petitioning to become a Unicoi County or town of Erwin department, which would give the library’s staff basic employee benefits. The library currently employs eight staff members and wages start at $8.50 a hour.
“We want to be here,” said Harmon. “We want to serve this community. We want to work in and build this library. This is where we want to be.”
While the library’s main fight is to increase support from the county and towns, Harmon said the public can help as well.
“Give on any level that you can,” said Harmon. “You can give by walking through the doors and signing up for a library card or checking out a book or movie or using our public access computer, because that’s quantitative data that I can compile and paint a picture and say, ‘Listen, look at how many people are signing up.’”
Donations to the Unicoi County Public Library can be made at ucpl.net/donate. Donations can be earmarked or can be made toward the library’s greatest needs.