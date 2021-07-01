The Unicoi County Heritage Museum and Clinchfield Railroad Museum are ready to reopen their doors to the public.
Both museums are housed at 529 Federal Hatchery Road in Erwin, and together feature 21 rooms of exhibits, including a special quilting room exhibit featuring hand-sewn quilts made by Unicoi County local Betty Peterson.
“Quilting is a lost art,” said Martha Erwin, the museums’ curator.
Peterson, originally from North Carolina, learned to hand-sew quilts from her mother when she was 8 years old and has been carrying on the family tradition ever since.
“I seldom see hand-pieced quilts,” said Erwin. “Today’s quilts are no longer hand-made with a needle, thread and thimble, but only by automatic sewing machine.”
Besides the quilting exhibit, the museum also has a Blue Ridge Pottery exhibit, a history and war exhibit with an expanded World War II display, a country store exhibit, a large collection of Clinchfield Railroad artifacts and more. The museum will also have books, including some on the history of Unicoi County, for sale in the museum.
This year will mark the Unicoi County Heritage Museum’s 39th year in operation and the Clinchfield Railroad Museum’s 10th year.
Erwin said she was “thrilled to death” about the reopening.
Last year the museums were closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which Erwin said caused some budgetary issues. “I’m glad to be back where we can operate and have the resources to do the things that need to be done,” Erwin said.
The museums will reopen on Saturday, July 3, and will remain open daily from 1-5 p.m. For more information about the museums and their exhibits, call (423) 743-9449 or (423) 743-8923.