A Unicoi County man is being charged with attempted murder after a woman was shot Thursday morning on Tipton Branch Road in Flag Pond.
The man was identified as Bobby Wayne Silver of Flag Pond.
According to the Unicoi County Sheriff’s Office, the woman, who suffered a gunshot wound to the head, drove to Rice Creek Road where she called 911 and was transported by EMS to Johnson City Medical Center. She had previously been in a relationship with Silvers.
Unicoi County Sheriff Mike Hensley said Silver was found at his residence, where Hensley said he confessed to the shooting and turned over the weapon.
Silver is currently being charged with attempted second-degree murder, aggravated domestic assault and violation of an order of protection. He is being held at the Unicoi County Jail on a $150,000 bond.
As of Friday, the woman was in stable condition.